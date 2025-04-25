  1. World
Apr 25, 2025, 2:29 PM

Yemen downs $200m worth of US drones in under six weeks

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – Yemen has shot down seven US Reaper drones worth more than $200m in recent weeks, marking the most significant material loss yet in Washington’s campaign against Yemenis.

The drones were destroyed between March 31 and April 22, according to defence officials, as the Yemeni forces step up efforts to target United States aircraft operating over Yemen.

Three of the drones were lost in the past week alone, suggesting an improvement in the Yemenis’ ability to strike high-altitude US aircraft.

The drones – each costing about $30m – were conducting spying or attack missions when they crashed into water or land. A defence official said the strikes occurred on March 31 and on April 3, 9, 13, 18, 19, and 22, according to The Associated Press news agency.

Dozens of civilians have been reported killed in Yemen since March 15 after US President Donald Trump ordered daily strikes against the Arab state.

