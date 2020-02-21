13 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Iran: official

Most of the infected individuals are either residents of Qom or have recently visited the city, said Kianoush Jahanpour, the spokesman of the Islamic Republic Ministry of Health.

Out of these 13 new cases, seven are in Qom, four in Tehran, and two in Gilan provinces.

“Unfortunately, two of the new confirmed case have passed away,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the ministry officials had put the number of those infected to Covid-19 at five, noting that the virus has claimed the lives of two individuals.

The government announced on Thursday the establishment of a ‘Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters’ to counter the deadly virus.

