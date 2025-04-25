Innovation fuels development of China's private enterprises

Chinese private enterprises have embarked on a high-quality development path driven by strong innovation capabilities spanning various sectors, experts and entrepreneurs said during the latest episode of China Economic Roundtable, an all-media talk show hosted by Xinhua News Agency.

Private enterprises and entrepreneurs are stepping up efforts to promote the integration of scientific and technological innovation and industrial innovation, said Liu Min, deputy head of the private economy development bureau under the National Development and Reform Commission.

Traditional industries are constantly evolving toward high-end, intelligent and green development, she said. Strategic emerging industries such as artificial intelligence (AI), robots, commercial aerospace and biomedicine, as well as the cultural industry, are seeing innovative achievements sprout -- with expanding application scenarios and a growing market, she noted.

Official data shows that the output of industrial robots and service robots, a relatively high proportion of which are produced by private enterprises, surged by 26 percent and 20 percent, respectively, year on year in the first three months of 2025.

"The private economy is at the forefront of science and technology innovation," said Zhu Min, a member of the Senior Expert Advisory Committee of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges. He cited examples such as electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries and photovoltaic products -- all sectors where private enterprises play a leading role.

Noting that China has high expectations regarding the role of AI-related private enterprises in its technological advancement, Tan Limin, president of WestWell, an autonomous-driving developer, said his company is determined to achieve more in scientific and technological innovation.

He expressed the hope that the benefits of technological advancements will reach every part of the country.

