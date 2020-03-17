Beijing slams Trump's 'Chinese Virus' tweet

According to NBC news, President Donald Trump drew backlash Monday night after posting a tweet using the phrase "Chinese Virus."

"The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before!", he wrote.

Many officials, including the head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have criticized the phrase as inaccurate and potentially harmful in promoting racist associations between the virus and those from China.

This is while, last week a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman shared a conspiracy theory, alleging the US Army had brought the virus to the region.

The accusation led US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to demand China stop spreading “disinformation” as it tried “to shift blame” for the outbreak.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned against linking the virus to any particular area or group, due to the risk of stigmatization.

MNA/PR