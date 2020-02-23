Health min. to submit report on ‘coronavirus’ in SNSC

He made the remarks Sun. on the sidelines of session of ‘Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters’ and added, “issues related to ‘coronavirus’ will be reviewed and evaluated in this HQ and drastic measures were taken with regard to contain the spread of deadly disease in the nationwide.”

He emphasized the need for easy provision of healthcare and medical services to people from all walks of life and added, “all details and problems will be reviewed in this headquarters briefly.”

In this comprehensive report, the Ministry of Health and Medical Education has requested the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) to delegate authority to the headquarters that has been held in the presence of representatives from various responsible organizations.”

Namaki also revealed the presentation of sanitary and hygienic packages to citizens in Qom province for combating ‘coronavirus’.

The minister of health also pointed to the free of charge distribution of facemask to people in subway stations and buses in cooperation with the Municipality of Tehran.

The panic spread among people is in vain, he said and requested people across the country to take individual and collective health parameters into serious consideration.

