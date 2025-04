"At some places along the Line of Control, Pakistan initiated small arms firing," sources said, TASS reported.

"The firings were met with effective retaliation," the source added. No casualties have been reported so far.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between the two countries following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which left 26 civilians dead, the agency noted.

In the aftermath of the attack, counter-terrorism operations are ongoing across the region.

