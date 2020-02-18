'Driving Lessons' to go on screen at 'Best of Fests' in US

The film tells the story of Bahareh, a young girl who, according to Iranian law, must have a man from among her relatives accompany her on driving lessons so she and her male instructor won’t be alone.

'Driving Lessons' was invited to participate at the festival after winning the special jury award at the 18th Topaz Film Festival by Women in Film Dallas.

The Iranian short had previously won the Best Narrative Short award at the 20th Annual Ojai Film Festival in the United States, and the Special Jury Award at the 13th Film Festival for Women's Rights (FIWOM) in South Korea.

Twenty-six film festivals from North Texas combine to present their second “Best of Fests” from Feb. 27 to March 1. The area film festivals present 11 feature films and 25 short films that either resonated with their audiences or represent their programming esthetic. Best of Fests films are screened at Alamo Drafthouse Cedars and the Texas Theatre, according to Focus Daily News.

