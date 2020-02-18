Italian Film Week to open in 3 Iranian cities

Entitle ‘Spotlight on Italian Cinema’, the film event will take place at movie theaters in Tehran, Shiraz, and on Kish Island.

Organized by the Embassy of Italy in Tehran and Art and Experience Cinema, the film week will open on February 20 and run through February 26.

The screening program includes seven notable Italian films, such as ‘Happy as Lazzaro’ by Alice Rohrwacher, ‘Where the Shadows Fall’ by Valentina Pedicini, ‘A Lonely Hero’ by Gianni Amelio, and ‘Martin Eden’ by Pietro Marcello.

The event also hosts a number of esteemed guests including Italian filmmaker Vincenzo Marra.

All screenings are free of charge and open to everyone.

