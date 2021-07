Iranian short film “Eclipse” directed by Raha Amirfazli and Alireza Qasemi has entered the competition section of the LA Shorts International Film Festival.

Mischievous and rebellious, they steal a camera stand, lie to their parents and discuss boys as well as an upcoming party. Their wanderings lead them to a remote part of the park. As the sun disappears, Saghi sees something that should have stayed hidden, reads the synopsis of the short film.

