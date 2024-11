TEHRAN, Nov. 15 (MNA) – The 13th anniversary of the martyrdom of Major General Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, a key figure in the development of Iran's missile program, was held at Fatemeh al-Zahra (SA) husseiniyah in Tehran on Thursday.

The ceremony was attended by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh.