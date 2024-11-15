Iran condemns Israeli attack on Islamic Jihad office in Syria

In a post on its X account, the Embassy wrote, “The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Syria expresses its heartfelt condolences on the martyrdom of two senior leaders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Abdulaziz Al-Minawi (Abu Saeed) and Rasmi Abu Issa (Abu Essam), and condemns the cowardly bombing of the criminal Zionist regime.”

The Zionist regime’s forces targeted one of the offices of the Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement in Damascus on Thursday.

Israeli warplanes bombed two residential buildings in Al-Mazza and Qudsaya areas in Damascus on Thursday.

The Israeli strikes destroyed two apartments in Al-Mazza neighborhood leaving ten people killed, who were three civilians in Al-Mazza neighborhood, two non-Syrian people and five unidentified people, in addition to the injury of 15 people in Al-Mazza neighborhood, who are four civilians and 11 military combatants.

