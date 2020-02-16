Larijani calls Syria key country of Resistance Axis

Speaking to reporters upon arrival at Damascus International Airport, Larijani underlined the importance of the bilateral relations between the two countries.

“We will hold important consultations on issues of interest to the Syrians according to the circumstances and developments, in addition to discussing ways to develop the bilateral relations,” SANA quoted him as saying. He was received by the People’s Assembly Speaker Hammoudeh Sabbagh.

Speaker of the People’s Assembly, for his part, said in a statement that Syria and the Islamic Republic of Iran have common ties, on top, fighting terrorism, conspiracy and siege which are facing the two countries.

He affirmed that the victories achieved daily on the ground are clear evidence on the absolute victory of the strong will in the face of all of these conspiratorial projects.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Larijani departed for Damascus on Sunday morning. He is scheduled to hold separate talks with Syrian officials in line with the plans to boost parliamentary ties between the two countries.

MNA/SANA