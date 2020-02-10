Iran ready to ease Turkey-Syria talks: Zarif

"Iran reiterates its readiness to facilitate dialogue among brother neighbors Turkey and Syria," he wrote.

"Escalation of tensions only serves interests of terrorists and their sponsors," he added.

"Avoidance of bloodshed and respect for sovereignty & territorial integrity is imperative," he wrote.

Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that Iran is ready to help Turkey and Syria resolve their differences over the nearly nine-year-old war in Syria, adding that Tehran backs the sovereignty of its key regional ally Damascus.

Zarif, in a meeting with Pedersen in Tehran, said Iran was prepared to help in the de-escalation of the crisis in Syria with respect to Syria’s independence and sovereignty.

Zarif emphasized Iran's full readiness for any kind of cooperation for sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria, calling the political way the only solution to the Syrian crisis.

MNA/