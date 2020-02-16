Iran parl. speaker travels to Syria for bilateral talks

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Larijani is scheduled to hold separate talks with Syrian officials in line with the plans to boost parliamentary ties between the two countries.

Speaking to reporters at Mehrabad Airport before departure, the parliament speaker described Syria as one of the close friends of Iran, active in the Axis of Resistance, saying the trip is aimed at holding negotiations on the latest developments in Syria and the whole region.

Earlier this week, Larijani held a meeting with Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis in Tehran.

The visit by the Syrian PM was aimed at discussing bilateral ties and the latest regional and international developments, as well as offering condolences to senior Iranian officials over the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

MNA/4853847