Larijani in Beirut to discuss regional issues, bilateral ties

Upon arrival in the Lebanese capital, Larijani hailed the friendly relations between Iran and Lebanon, noting that Tehran is keen to always see that the country is free, sovereign and independent.

He went on to congratulate Lebanon on its new government headed by Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

Larijani said that the aim of his one-day trip to Lebanon is to meet and hold talks with his Lebanese counterpart and other officials of the country to discuss regional developments, Palestine, and bilateral ties.

The Parliament Speaker is slated to hold meetings with Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Hassan Nasrallah, a group of Lebanese political elites, Palestinian groups, President Michel Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and PM Diab before holding a presser at Iran embassy in Beirut on Monday night.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Larijani departed Tehran for Damascus on Sunday morning where he held meetings with Syrian officials including President Bashar al-Assad.

MAH/IRN83677197