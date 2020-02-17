  1. Politics
17 February 2020

Iran ready to hold talks with regional states: Larijani

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said that Tehran is ready to hold talks with its neighboring countries as it believes that differences can be resolved through dialogue.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers political dialogue as the solution for differences with some Arab states in the Middle East and we are ready for talks,” he said in a Monday meeting with a group of Lebanese elites in Beirut.

Larijani went on to refer to Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s remarks who had expressed readiness for negotiating with Saudi Arabia earlier.

“We are close to some neighboring Arab countries and share the same notion; we do not like cutting ties and we believe that misunderstandings can be resolved through dialogue.”

“We are not escaping from dialogue but it is the others who refrain from it,” he said, adding, “America is pressuring them into refusing to talk with Iran; meanwhile, some of them hold talks and cooperate with us in secret but openly make anti-Iran remarks.”

Larijani departed Damascus for Beirut on Sunday night for a one-day visit.

Upon arrival in Beirut, he told reporters that the aim of his one-day trip to Lebanon is to meet and hold talks with his Lebanese counterpart and other officials of the country to discuss regional developments, Palestine, and bilateral ties.

