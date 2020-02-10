Iran not to alter stance towards Syria: envoy

"Tehran supports every effort, approved by the Syrian people, seeking a solution to overcome the crisis in the country," he said.

He reiterated that Iran is a supporter of preserving the sovereignty and integrity of the Syrian territory.

"Iran-Syria bilateral economic cooperation is based on the two countries' alliance and will expand accordingly," he added.

Torkabadi noted that both sides are under the political pressure and economic restrictions of the same enemy but will tackle the tough conditions, for sure.

Iran stands beside its Syrian brothers in fight against terrorism and backs them to counter the efforts aimed at disintegrating the Syrian nation and territory, the envoy said.

