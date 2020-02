They gained a 3-1 (11-6, 13-11, 8-11, 11-9) victory over South Korea’s Baek Kwangil and Park Chan-Hyeok in the final match on Saturday. The brothers had also won the ITTF World Tour back in 2015 in Belgium.

The Iranian pair had earlier defeated representatives of Belarus, South Korea and Spain in the tournament.

The event was held from Feb. 4 to 8 with more than 150 men and 80 women contenders in attendance.

