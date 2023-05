Nima and Noshad Alamian, the two Iranian brothers, stand at 190 and 55 world ranking respectively.

The Iranian pair were defeated by Brian Afanador and Daniel Gonzales who ranked 74th and 127th in the world.

Iran's players suffered a loss 3-0 in the men’s doubles and were unable to advance to the next stage among the top 16 teams.

The 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals kicked off on May 20 in Durban, South Africa.

