Alighardashi re-elected as Iran’s Table Tennis Federation president

Single candidate Alighardashi will be in charge for another four years after securing 41 out of 41 votes available in the elections held in Iran’s Olympic Academy, located in Tehran.

“We know that the expectations are very high for the successes we’ve achieved over the past years. We aim to secure a quota place for individual event however it’s very difficult but we do our best to accomplish it,” Alighardashi said.

Table tennis is among the sports contested at the Summer Olympic Games. It was introduced at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, South Korea, where singles and doubles tournaments were held for both genders.

Iran table tennis has been growing in the recent years.

MNA/TT