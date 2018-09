JAKARTA, Sep. 01 (MNA) – Iranian table tennis player Noshad Alamian beat Hong Kong’s world-class payer Chun Ting Wong 4-1 in the quarter final of men’s individual on Friday at 2018 Asian Games and secured his bronze medal in the event which is the first table tennis medal of Iran in last 60 years. On Saturday, Alamian faces China’s Gaoyuan Lin which has the world rank of 4.