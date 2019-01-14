  1. Sports
3 Iranians to participate at 2019 ITTF World Tour in Hungary

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – Three table tennis players will represent Iran in men’s events of 2019 ITTF World Tour, Hungarian Open.

Accordingly, Iran’s Noshad Alamian, Amin Ahmadian, and Soroosh Amirinia will participate at the major table tennis event.

2019 Semester ITTF World Tour kicks off on Tuesday in Budapest and goes through January 20. A total of 373 players from more than 50 countries will compete in the tournament.

In their first matches of men’s singles, Ahmadian will face Italy’s Matteo Mutti and Amirinia will lock horns with Denmark’s Yujia Zhai on Tuesday. While Alamiyan has advanced to the second round because of his high rank and is waiting for his rival who will be determined early on Tuesday.

