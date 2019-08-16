Alamiyan brothers win bronze at 2019 ITTF World Tour in Bulgaria

The Iranian team conceded a 3-0 defeat in the seminal to Japan, comprised of Yukiya Uda and Kazuhiro Yoshimura, to receive the bronze medal.

Alamiyan brothers had edged past Hong Kong 3-2 in the Round of 16 and then were announced winners in the quarterfinals after their rival, Hungary, pulled out of the competition.

In the other semifinal match, South Korea defeated China. The final match will be held on Saturday.

2019 ITTF World Tour ASAREL Bulgaria Open kicked off on August 15 in Panagyurishte, Bulgaria and will go through August 18.

The Bulgaria Open is the fourth out of six events in the ITTF Regular Series, and the eighth event overall as the players fight for points to qualify for the season-ending Seamaster 2019 ITTF World Tour Grand Final from December 12 to 15.

