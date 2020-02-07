Senior cleric calls for massive participation of Iranians in upcoming parliamentary election

Addressing the Friday Prayer sermon today, Ayatollah Mohammad Emami Kashani said, “If the Islamic Revolution had not happened, the US and Zionism would have completely dominated the Muslim world, and Iran itself was subject to the US and Zionist influence on all political, economic, moral and cultural issues.”

Referring to the commemoration of the 40th day after the martyrdom Lt. Gen. Soleimani which is also coinciding with February 11, he said, “We owe our security to Martyr Soleimani, so much so that Ayatollah Sistani and Iranian Leader pointed out that he was exceptional for his service to Iraq against ISIL.”

He also described the so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ as a scandal for Washington which shows that the US and Zionist regime are inferior people, and the world will understand that this plan is awful.

Referring to Iran’s upcoming parliamentary election in March, Emami Kashani said, “We should vote on the eligible candidates,” adding, “The greatness of Iran depends on large participation of the nation in the parliamentary election. It will stun the enemy.”

MNa/ 4846585