Iran now familiar with all codes of US MQ-4 drone: IRGC

“Americans should draw a red line for using this drone against Iran because we are now familiar with all its codes and frequencies; meaning that we can deactivate it not from a 100km distance, but from thousands of kilometers away, from Tehran,” Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh told IRIB in a report aired Thursday night on the sidelines of unveiling the new recovered parts of the MQ-4 Triton which was downed by IRGC back in June 2019.

“We have the biggest collection of drones in the world. We lacked Triton that was added to the collection. And we will certainly target any other drone that would violate Iran’s territory,” said Hajizadeh.

“This drone is invaluable,” he said, adding that “Each the devices that you see here is a treasure for us as they provide valuable information and we will use this information.”

The drone was shot down by Iran’s Khordad 3 surface-to-air missile system on June 20 after it had violated Iran’s airspace.

On Shahid Soleimani Operation against Ain al-Assad base

Elsewhere, he also talked about the recent missile attack of the force at US’ Ain al-Assad military base, saying that Americans have also received a ‘slap’ from Iran on the electronic war during the operation. He said that there are a lot so say about the operation and it would need a separate program to discuss it.

He went on to mock Washington’s lack of transparency regarding the number of injured troops following the missile attack, saying that US media may reveal in the future that some servicemen have suffered ‘mild brain death’ due to the strikes.

Iran’s IRGC launched missiles at the US base on January 8 in response to US’ assassination of Quds Force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani five days earlier. US first claimed that the attack had not harmed any American on the day of the attack. However, in a time span of 22 days, the number of servicemen who were announced to sustain traumatic brain injuries due to the attack increased to 64.

