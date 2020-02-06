IRIB to show footage of downed US intruding drone for 1st time

The footage of US advanced surveillance drone, which was downed by the IRGC’s Aerospace Force on June 20 after violating Iran’s airspace, is said to be aired today on IRIB for the first time.

In the early hours of Thursday June 20, a US ‘Global Hawk’ spy drone was shot down by Iran IRGC’s Aerospace Force in Hormozgan province after violating Iran’s airspace.

A small part of wreckage of the US intruding drone was unveiled by Iran’s IRGC Navy in the presence of media companions a few days after the US spy drone was shot down over territorial waters of the country.

The drone was shot down by Iran’s Khordad 3 surface-to-air missile system.

MNA/4846357