Afghanistan’s Abdullah calls Islamic Revolution turning point in history

Attending in the commemoration ceremony of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran held in Kabul, Abdullah expressed hope on the reduction of tensions in the region.

He also appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran for the cooperation with Afghanistan.

He pointed to the growing economic and political relations between the two countries and emphasized their further expansion.

The Iranian Revolution also known as the Islamic Revolution was a series of events that involved the overthrow of the last monarch of Iran, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, and the replacement of his government with an Islamic republic under the leadership of Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

