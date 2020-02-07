  1. Politics
7 February 2020 - 13:53

Iran to respond promptly to any threat: Air Force cmdr. 

Iran to respond promptly to any threat: Air Force cmdr. 

TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – The Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh said on Friday that Iran is capable responding quickly to any threat.

Commemorating the 10-Day Fajr celebration that marks the 41st anniversary of the Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, Nasirzadeh said that the Islamic Revolution of Iran has had a profound effect on international relations and it has created hope in the hearts of the world's oppressed people under the leadership of Imam Khomeini and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei during 41 years.

Referring to the capabilities of Iran Air Force, he said that it is capable of creating peace and stability in the region just as it is capable of providing security and responding quickly to any threat.

MNA/ 4846587

News Code 155366

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News