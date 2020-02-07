Iran to respond promptly to any threat: Air Force cmdr. 

Commemorating the 10-Day Fajr celebration that marks the 41st anniversary of the Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, Nasirzadeh said that the Islamic Revolution of Iran has had a profound effect on international relations and it has created hope in the hearts of the world's oppressed people under the leadership of Imam Khomeini and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei during 41 years.

Referring to the capabilities of Iran Air Force, he said that it is capable of creating peace and stability in the region just as it is capable of providing security and responding quickly to any threat.

MNA/ 4846587