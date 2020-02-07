  1. Politics
7 February 2020 - 15:56

‘Deal of the Century' Trump's political suicide: Velayati

TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – Top Adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for International Affairs Ali Akbar Velayati said that the US plan of ‘Deal of Century’ is Trump’s political suicide.

“Trump has several goals by unveiling the plan of ‘Deal of the Century’, but the most important is the strategic goal of Americans and Westerners. In general, their goal was to occupy the whole of Palestine in stages,” Said Velayati said in an interview with Khamemeni.ir published on Friday.

“What Trump did is the same as the previous US presidents but Trump's action had a positive outcome" that is unifying different Palestinian groups he added, saying, “Mahmoud Abbas, Hamas, the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, and etc. rejected the US plan which shows that the Palestinians came to the conclusion that they won’t achieve to any success through negotiation, and resistance is the only way for advance.”

“I am very optimistic about the future because Trump’s plan is actually a kind of political suicide,” he stressed.

Trump administration unveiled the so-called Deal of the Century last Tuesday, drawing condemnations from Palestine and the Islamic world that believe the plan to be in clear violation of the Palestinian’s rights. The EU also rejected the deal in a statement on Tuesday.

