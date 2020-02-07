Lebanon’s Berri congratulates Islamic Revolution anniv. to Iran's senior officials

Berri on Friday cabled Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, congratulating him upon the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

He also sent similar messages to his counterpart Ali Larijani and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

The Iranian Revolution also known as the Islamic Revolution was a series of events that involved the overthrow of the last monarch of Iran, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, and the replacement of his government with an Islamic republic under the Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

By toppling the US-backed Pahlavi regime 41 years ago, the Iranian nation ended 2,500 years of monarchic rule in the country.

The Islamic Revolution established a new political system based on Islamic values and democracy.

