  1. Politics
7 February 2020 - 17:23

Lebanon’s Berri congratulates Islamic Revolution anniv. to Iran's senior officials

Lebanon’s Berri congratulates Islamic Revolution anniv. to Iran's senior officials

TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in separate messages congratulated the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution to senior Iranian officials.

Berri on Friday cabled Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, congratulating him upon the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

He also sent similar messages to his counterpart Ali Larijani and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

The Iranian Revolution also known as the Islamic Revolution was a series of events that involved the overthrow of the last monarch of Iran, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, and the replacement of his government with an Islamic republic under the Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

By toppling the US-backed Pahlavi regime 41 years ago, the Iranian nation ended 2,500 years of monarchic rule in the country.

The Islamic Revolution established a new political system based on Islamic values and democracy.

MNA/IRN 83664358

News Code 155363

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News