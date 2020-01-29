  1. Politics
29 January 2020

Iran, Lebanon parl. speakers stress futility of Trump’s plan for Palestine

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani held a phone conversation on Wednesday with his Lebanese counterpart Nabih Berri following US’ unveiling of the alleged peace plan for Palestine.

 “The so-called Deal of Century not only denies Palestinians their rights but also has recognized al-Quds as the capital of the Zionist regime which has hurt emotions of all Muslims across the world,” Larijani said.

The plan is doomed to failure because the history of Palestinians’ resistance is far more extensive than these fake plans, he noted.

“US and the Israeli regime think that after the martyrdom General Soleimani, the Resistance Axis is weakening and so they can materialize any plot but with God’s grace, the tree of Islamic resistance is stronger and thicker than ever,” he highlighted.

He went on to call on the Islamic countries to adopt a united approach to defend the right of the Palestinian people.

For his part, Berri slammed the Deal of the Century, saying that “accepting this dangerous plan is tantamount to losing the entire Palestinian soil.”

The US proposal will unite the Palestinian groups to stand against illegitimate demands of Zionists, he said.

