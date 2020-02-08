Hezballah to vote in favor of new Lebanese gov.: Qassim

Qassim made the announcement while newly minted Prime Minister Hassan Diab formed a new government in Lebanon on Jan. 21 after over three months of street protests, Al- Manar reported.

The Hezballah official named Iran as the region's supporter against terrorism adding that Trump's peace plan, Deal of Century, is "born dead and with no chance to survive."

On January 26, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi felicitated the formation of the new cabinet to Lebanese nation and government.

“Forming the government in current regional and international conditions according to the demands of the Lebanese people is a positive step towards tackling the problems in the country,” said Mousavi in a statement.

“We hope that the new government could fulfill the demands of the Lebanese nation which have great achievements in resistance against occupation and tyranny,” he added.

The Islamic Republic of Iran hopes the new Lebanese government, which has been formed based on the nation’s demands, would overcome all challenges and materialize its plans for the development of the country and for creating security and welfare, said the spokesman.

He went on to say that Iran fully backs the new Lebanese government and is ready to further expand bilateral ties with the country.

The new government, which consists of 20 ministers, is led by the newly-appointed Prime Minister Hassan Diab, who has been the frontrunner for the position for weeks. Describing it as a rescue government, Diab said the new cabinet does not represent a political group or party.

