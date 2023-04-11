Iranian Army copters equipped with precision-guided missile

Shafagh missile is capable of traveling 20 kilometers, Brigadier-General Kiumars Heidari told reporters on Tuesday.

The Iranian helicopters are capable of filming, bombing, and missile deception, the commander said, adding that by installing night vision systems, they can carry out night combat operations in a remarkable way.

"Today, the army's ground forces have precision and long-range missiles, as well as effective land-based and air-based electronic warfare systems," the commander said.

Under the pressure of Western sanctions for long years, Iran has been endeavoring to develop its defensive needs domestically.

Sejjil ballistic missile, which is the first long-range missile of the solid-fuel ballistic missile generation, is one of the fastest ballistic missiles in Iran.

Iran's acquisition of technology to build such a missile means that Iran is at the cutting edge of technology in the field of ballistic missile manufacturing, IranPress reported.

TM/IRN85080229