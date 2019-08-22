  1. Video
VIDEO: Bavar-373 comes on stream by Pres. Rouhani’s directive

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ordered the addition of home-made Bavar-373 missile defense system to the country’s network of air defense. The ceremony was held today with senior military officials, including Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami in attendance.

Bavar-373 is a mobile missile defense system designed to intercept and destroy incoming hostile targets flying at altitudes of up to 65 kilometers. The system employs missiles that have a maximum range of 300 kilometers. The long-range defense system is capable of detecting up to 100 targets simultaneously and engages six targets at a time.

