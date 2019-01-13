Bavar-373 air defense system to become operational by March

Noting that the long-range defense system is 100% developed by domestic experts, Rear Admiral Sayyari said ‘Bavar-373’ is currently passing final tests and will become operational by the year end.

‘Bavar-373’ is a long-range road-mobile surface-to-air missile system first introduced in August 2016. It is described as a competitor to the S-300 missile system. It is manufactured by the Iranian Defense Ministry in cooperation with local manufacturers and universities.

The military chief pointed to the significance of ‘Bavar-373’ and other domestic military achievements, saying the missile program is the most important component of Iran’s defense industry.

He added that Iran has made amazing progress in radar and electro-optical targeting systems, saying that despite the long-term sanctions against Iran in the past forty years, today, the country is self-sufficient in the field of missiles, from the idea to the product, and stands in a good place in the field of defense.

