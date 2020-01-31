  1. Politics
31 January 2020 - 10:29

Mousavi:

US sanctions on AEOI chief not to influence Iran's peaceful nuclear program

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday that the US sanctions on Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), will have no impact on the development of Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

"Dr. Salehi is one of the prominent Iranian academics and the US sanctions imposed on him will not influence Iran's peaceful nuclear program," Abbas Mousavi said.

"This is not the first time that he has been included on the unilateral and illegal sanctions list," he said, adding "It seems that US officials are implementing such futile scenarios against the Islamic Republic to deviate the world public opinion from Trump's impeachment and failure of his Deal of Century."

He reiterated that the US maximum pressure campaign against Iran has reached a dead end and Iran will keep walking the path of independence and self-sufficiency.


