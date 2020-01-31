AEOI reacts to US' sanctions on its chief

"The US cruel sanctions will increase the motivation of Iranian nuclear scientists to make US hostile policies against Iran futile," the statement said.

Condemning the US move, it said that putting sanctions on Salehi will not harm the activities and policies of Iran's nuclear organization.

The spokesman of the AEOI Behrouz Kamalvandi, on Thursday, called the US sanctions on Salehi 'worthless' which only reflects the US desperation.

He added that despite these sanctions, “Iran's nuclear program will continue with full force depending on the country’s needs,” noting that such futile efforts by Washington will have no impact on the Islamic Republic’s resolve for the development of its peaceful nuclear program.

The US Treasury Department announced new sanctions on Salehi on Thursday, adding his name to the SDN (Specially Designated Nationals And Blocked Persons) List of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also reacted to the sanctions in a statement, saying that the new sanctions will have no impact on the development of Iran's peaceful nuclear program. The spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, reiterated that the US maximum pressure campaign against Iran has reached a dead end and Iran will keep walking the path of independence and self-sufficiency.

