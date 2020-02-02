US sanctions won’t make Iran rethink its nuclear plans: AEOI spox

Behrouz Kamalvandi on Sunday called the latest round of US sanctions on Iran's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi as “absurd” and “worthless”, adding “The US sanctions people to block their assets, but Salehi has no assets in the US. As such, these kinds of sanctions that lack an international backing, have no practical value or guarantees, and can only cause a little noise in the media and political spheres.”

The US sanctions would only make Iran all the more determined to develop its nuclear program, he stressed.

He described Iran's nuclear program as “transparent” and “peaceful”, saying "Iran's nuclear program will not develop according to the actions and policies of other countries. We will do what is best for our country."

“If these sanctions had any effect on Iran, it would have made the Islamic Republic revise its nuclear program; but it is obvious that not only will this ever happen, but that Iran will pursue the development of its nuclear program more seriously.”

He further added that the US’ goal of imposing nuclear sanctions on Iran is to stop the country’s enrichment; “this goal is unattainable. The Islamic Republic of Iran will never yield to this demand and this has already been proved during Obama’s administration.”

MNA/4842039