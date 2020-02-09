AEOI chief arrives in Vienna to attend ICONS 2020

Heading an Iranian delegation, Salehi left Tehran to Vienna to participate at the third International Conference on Nuclear Security: Sustaining and Strengthening Efforts (ICONS 2020).

He is set to deliver a speech in the opening section of the conference.

The third International Conference on Nuclear Security: Sustaining and Strengthening Efforts (ICONS 2020) is organized by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). It will be held on 10-14 February 2020 in Vienna, Austria.

The previous conference, held in 2016, attracted over 2000 participants, including 47 government ministers, from 139 Member States and 29 intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations.

