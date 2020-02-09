  1. Politics
AEOI chief arrives in Vienna to attend ICONS 2020

TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) – Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi arrived in the Austrian capital on Sunday to attend the third International Conference on Nuclear Security.

Heading an Iranian delegation, Salehi left Tehran to Vienna to participate at the third International Conference on Nuclear Security: Sustaining and Strengthening Efforts (ICONS 2020).

He is set to deliver a speech in the opening section of the conference.

The third International Conference on Nuclear Security: Sustaining and Strengthening Efforts (ICONS 2020) is organized by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). It will be held on 10-14 February 2020 in Vienna, Austria.

The previous conference, held in 2016, attracted over 2000 participants, including 47 government ministers, from 139 Member States and 29 intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations.

