US sanctions on AEOI chief 'worthless', says AEOI spox

Speaking on Thursday, Behrouz Kamalvandi said putting Salehi’s name on the list of persons subject to US sanctions against Iran, which was announced earlier in the day, has no practical value and proves the US' desperation in its faceoff with Iran.

He added that despite these sanctions, “Iran's nuclear program will continue with full force depending on the country’s needs,” noting that such futile efforts by Washington will have no impact on the Islamic Republic’s resolve for the development of its peaceful nuclear program.

The US Treasury Department announced new sanctions on Salehi on Thursday, adding his name to the SDN (Specially Designated Nationals And Blocked Persons) List of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Kamalvandi also reacted to remarks by Brian Hook, the US special representative for Iran, who has claimed that Washington has sanctioned the AEOI and its chief, because Iran had started new violations of its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers.

Given its withdrawal from the deal and its breaking of promises it had made, the US “is in no position” to comment on the manner in which Iran adheres to its nuclear obligations, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reacted to the sanctions in a statement, saying that the new sanctions will have no impact on the development of Iran's peaceful nuclear program. The spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, reiterated that the US maximum pressure campaign against Iran has reached a dead end and Iran will keep walking the path of independence and self-sufficiency.

