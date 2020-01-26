Iran, Oman discuss mutual, regional affairs in Tehran

The two foreign ministers also discussed maritime security in the Hormuz Strait.

Bin Alawi arrived in Tehran on his way back from Davos 2020.

Earlier, the two foreign ministers discussed various issues in a meeting on January 21, under the framework of the two countries' mutual ongoing talks. That was bin Alawi’s second visit to the Islamic Republic in two weeks.

He had traveled to Tehran on January 7 to attend the 'Tehran Dialogue Forum; 23rd Persian Gulf International Conference'.

The top Iranian and Omani diplomats also had a meeting last week (Jan. 17) in Muscat, during Zarif’s short trip to the country which was aimed at meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.

