This is bin Alawi’s second visit to the Islamic Republic in January. He had traveled to Tehran on January 7 to attend the 'Tehran Dialogue Forum; 23rd Persian Gulf International Conference'.

The top Iranian and Omani diplomats also had a meeting last week (Jan. 17) in Muscat, during Zarif’s short trip to the country which was aimed at meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.

