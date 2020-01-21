  1. Politics
21 January 2020 - 15:16

Bin Alawi, Zarif meet in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi met and hold talks in Tehran on Tuesday.

As reported, the two foreign minister discussed various issues in this meeting, under the framework of the two countries' mutual ongoing talks.

This is bin Alawi’s second visit to the Islamic Republic in January. He had traveled to Tehran on January 7 to attend the 'Tehran Dialogue Forum; 23rd Persian Gulf International Conference'.

The top Iranian and Omani diplomats also had a meeting last week (Jan. 17) in Muscat, during Zarif’s short trip to the country which was aimed at meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.

