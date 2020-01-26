  1. Politics
Bin Alawi to meet with Zarif in Tehran today

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – Oman's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah will meet with Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in Tehran on Sunday.

As Oman's foreign ministry tweeted, the two sides are to discuss maritime security in the Hormuz Strait.

Earlier, the two foreign ministers discussed various issues in a meeting on January 21, under the framework of the two countries' mutual ongoing talks. That was bin Alawi’s second visit to the Islamic Republic in two weeks.

He had traveled to Tehran on January 7 to attend the 'Tehran Dialogue Forum; 23rd Persian Gulf International Conference'.

The top Iranian and Omani diplomats also had a meeting last week (Jan. 17) in Muscat, during Zarif’s short trip to the country which was aimed at meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.

