Iran unveils Edaravone Alsava for ALS patients

The medicine for patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) was unveiled in the form of Edaravone injection vials by a knowledge-based company in the Growth Center of Iran University of Medical Sciences (IUMS).

It is for two months that the medicine has hit the domestic consumer market and about 50 patients have used it.

Edaravone Injection Vial is a thick product which is prescribed for patients with ALS.

ALS disease causes destruction of mobile cells in the spinal cord and is considered as a type of degenerative disease.

Statistics showed that 10 and 90 percent of patients with ALS have either been genetically or diagnosed with the disease respectively.

According to neurologists, the ALS disease is a degenerative disease that cannot be cured.

