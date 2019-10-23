Iran handball fails to win Olympics quota

Earlier in the competition, underway in Doha, the Iranian team managed to defeat South Korea in the opening match but suffered a 29-26 defeat against Bahrain in the second step. In the other match of the group B on Tuesday, South Korea edged Bahrain 31-30.

Bahrain and South Korea advanced to the semifinal with four points each while Iran stood third with three points, missing the chance to win the Olympics quota.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar from Group A have made it to the semifinals.

Iran will continue its competition in the event for the 5th-8th place in the coming days.

The winners of the tournament will book their ticket through to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The runners-up will qualify for the IHF Olympic qualification in April.

