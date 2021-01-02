US expulsion from region to be revenge for Gen. Soleimani

Mohsen Rezaei made some remarks in response to some questions raised by reporters over the measures to take revenge for the assassination of Martyr General Soleimani.

A joint commission consisting of international lawyers has been set up between Iran and Iraq. Based on many pieces of evidence, the case of assassination can be sued in international courts, Rezaei said, adding, “In the past few days, we have asked the Iraqi ambassador to follow up on this issue, and the Iranian Foreign Ministry is also following up the case. Of course, the main revenge has started from Ain al-Asad.”

The secretary of the Expediency Council went on to say, "Our hard revenge is the struggle to expel the United States from the region, but the opinion of international law must be pursued more seriously by the government."

Hailing Martyr Soleimani who lived his life in the path of bringing peace and security to people's lives and to defeat ISIL terrorists, he said General Soleimani was the only one who could suppress the crisis caused by ISIL terrorism.



RHM/IRN84170515