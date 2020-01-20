  1. Politics
Iran’s response to Lt. Gen. Soleimani assassination not over yet: Mousavi

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – The Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Abbas Mousavi said on Monday that “Iran’s response to the assassination of martyr Qasem Soleimani is not over yet and the strikes on US’ airbase in Ain al-Asad was just a part of the retaliation.”

“Related investigations about the assassination of the Iranian commander are still underway and in case of involvement of other countries or regimes, we will respond to them,” Mousavi added.

“We are not seeking tensions,” he said, “We seek peace, but we are skilled in wars nonetheless.”

“We have proven that we welcome negotiations but at the same time, we defend ourselves against any aggression,” he added.

“We advise those countries who seek de-escalation of regional tensions to address the roots of insecurities,” Mousavi said.

IRGC Quds Force Commander Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Second-in-Command Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with eight others were assassinated in Baghdad International Airport in Iraq on January 3. following the US airstrike at the direct order of US President Donald Trump. In retaliation, IRGC launched a massive airstrike on US Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq.

