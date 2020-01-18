Iraq’s al-Halbousi rejects any plan to divide country

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi rejected any plan to divide Iraq, according to Iraqi News Agency.

“We have always believed and worked for the unity of Iraq's territory and nationality. There are no plans to divide Iraq into several regions,” said al-Halbousi in a statement.

In recent days a rumor has been circulated by a number of social media that some Iraqi politicians, including Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, recently discussed a plan to form a Sunni region in Iraq at a meeting with an Arab state.

The Iraqi parliament voted for a resolution requiring the government to order the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq on 5 January in an extraordinary session two days after a US drone strike on a convoy at Baghdad airport which assassinated Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) deputy chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

A number of Sunnis and Iraqi Kurds opposed the resolution and therefore did not attend the parliamentary session, but it was approved.

