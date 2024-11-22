Iran, Venezuela ministers discuss developing relations

In this meeting, the Iranian and Venezuelan ministers discussed ways to develop relations to strengthen future cooperation.

They also emphasized the need to follow up on agreements to implement them as best as possible.

Iran's Defense Minister arrived in Caracas on Wednesday. Upon his arrival, Nasirzadeh told reporters that during the two days, several meetings will be held with the Venezuelan Ministers of Industry and Mines, Oil, Economy, and Defense. "Our goal is to discover and present solutions for enhancing and expanding economic cooperation between the two countries, something that has always been emphasized by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the President."

